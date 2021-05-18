Family Firm Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 16.0% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.51% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $55,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,950,000 after purchasing an additional 484,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,059,000 after purchasing an additional 122,723 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,096,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,276.5% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 64,975 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.04. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,549. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $252.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.87.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

