Family Firm Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Family Firm Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,380,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,442,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 366.2% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 159.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.06. 703,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,793,918. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.36.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.