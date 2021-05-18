Family Firm Inc. Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $756,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.31. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,525. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.82. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $80.53.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

