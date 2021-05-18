Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FMNB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

FMNB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. 72,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,166. Farmers National Banc has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Farmers National Banc by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,845,000 after buying an additional 214,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 44,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth $678,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

