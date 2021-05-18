Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $110.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FATE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058 in the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $80,352,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $76,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FATE traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 91,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,959. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.