Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives $110.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FATE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,124,115.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,058 in the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $80,352,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $76,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FATE traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 91,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,959. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Analyst Recommendations for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit