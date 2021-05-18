Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.730-1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE FSS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.10. The company had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on FSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.