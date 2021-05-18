Feellike Hits Market Capitalization of $17,317.21 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,317.21 and approximately $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feellike coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Feellike has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00092132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.59 or 0.00393639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.29 or 0.00230468 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.38 or 0.01391213 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00046930 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

