Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. Ferro posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 141.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.87 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FOE. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, G.Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE FOE opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -361.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64.

In other Ferro news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,275,085.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferro in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,955,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 8.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,431,000 after purchasing an additional 541,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 460,174 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,858,000 after purchasing an additional 412,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 107.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 774,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 400,433 shares in the last quarter.

Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

