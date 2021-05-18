FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Up to $20.27

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.27, but opened at $20.95. FibroGen shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 1,042 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.57.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 895.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

