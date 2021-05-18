Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,738 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.51% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 72,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

FSTA opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $43.66.

