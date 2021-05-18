Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of FNF traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,315. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 30,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,055 shares of company stock worth $21,517,485 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

