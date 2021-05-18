Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.39 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will announce $155.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.18 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $121.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $602.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.80 million to $605.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $627.54 million, with estimates ranging from $625.50 million to $629.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

FRGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRGI traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 123,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,588. The stock has a market cap of $379.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.16. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

