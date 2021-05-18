Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. owns and operates quick-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical(R) and Taco Cabana(R) brand names in the United States. The Company’s Pollo Tropical restaurants offer a wide selection of tropical and Caribbean inspired food. The Taco Cabana restaurants offer a wide selection of fresh Tex-Mex and traditional Mexican food. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRGI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.16.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

