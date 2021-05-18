Firo Market Capitalization Achieves $151.98 Million (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. Firo has a total market capitalization of $151.98 million and approximately $15.29 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for approximately $12.80 or 0.00029837 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,085.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,354.60 or 0.07785991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,093.26 or 0.02537450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.16 or 0.00698980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.94 or 0.00204112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.56 or 0.00781147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.26 or 0.00662075 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.55 or 0.00586161 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007009 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,874,251 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.