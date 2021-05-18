First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Given New $23.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.83.

NYSE:AG opened at $17.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.52 and a beta of 1.25. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 28.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

