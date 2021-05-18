First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.08. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

