Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports.

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.48. Fisker has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSR. Barclays began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fisker from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fisker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

