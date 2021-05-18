Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports.
Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.48. Fisker has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $31.96.
In related news, major shareholder Energy Acquisition Spo Spartan sold 793,570 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $17,958,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.
Fisker Company Profile
Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.
