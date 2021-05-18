Flowchain (FLC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $99,243.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $28,125.89 and approximately $99,243.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00099857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00022894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.75 or 0.01479737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00065015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00118930 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

