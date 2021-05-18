Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.72

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.72 and last traded at $43.15, with a volume of 4267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Flowserve by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 167,720 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

