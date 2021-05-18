Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) will post sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fluor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.38 billion and the lowest is $3.24 billion. Fluor posted sales of $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor will report full-year sales of $13.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.97 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fluor.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NYSE:FLR opened at $19.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Fluor has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,963,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,523,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,248 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,163,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,946,000 after acquiring an additional 133,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after acquiring an additional 578,857 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

