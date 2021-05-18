FMA Advisory Inc. Acquires 18,276 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

FMA Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 111.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,276 shares during the quarter. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $802,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 85,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.81. 694,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,620,414. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

