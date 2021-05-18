FMA Advisory Inc. Has $4.59 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

FMA Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of FMA Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $127.90. 78,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,904,532. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.51 and a 200-day moving average of $126.46.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

