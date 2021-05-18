FMA Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Shares of MS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.94. 253,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,286,789. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $88.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.