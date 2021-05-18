FMA Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

FMA Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.03. 21,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,205. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.98 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.29.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.