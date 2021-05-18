FMA Advisory Inc. Sells 643 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

FMA Advisory Inc. cut its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. FMA Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,421,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,278,000 after purchasing an additional 725,743 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 54,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $24,349,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

BMY stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.55. 142,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,135,335. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a PE ratio of -595.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

