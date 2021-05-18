Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,631 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $11,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in QuinStreet by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in QuinStreet by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $195,617.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,991,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,766. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $957.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

