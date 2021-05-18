Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 1,004 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $574,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Analog Devices by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,410,000 after purchasing an additional 795,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $116,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $148.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.57 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.57. The company has a market cap of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

