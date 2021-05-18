Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,312 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.38% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,650,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,654,000 after purchasing an additional 731,537 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,671,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,891,000 after purchasing an additional 88,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,373,000 after purchasing an additional 384,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

HR stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

