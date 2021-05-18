Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $11.71 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,203 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,930 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 105,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Walmart by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $138.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.77. The company has a market capitalization of $390.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

