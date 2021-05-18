Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $12.32 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 34.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Qualys were worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Qualys by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $97.86 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Several analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

