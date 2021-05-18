Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 2,439 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.09% of Quanta Services worth $11,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PWR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.10.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $96.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $32.41 and a one year high of $101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

