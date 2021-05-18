Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 310,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.53% of Herman Miller at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 2,148.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,235,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after purchasing an additional 521,345 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 738,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 155,052 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

MLHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.