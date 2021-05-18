Fortuna (FOTA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $248.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Fortuna coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fortuna has a market cap of $281,696.58 and approximately $248.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded down 42% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00094624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $566.13 or 0.01409831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00115873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00061451 BTC.

Fortuna Coin Profile

Fortuna (CRYPTO:FOTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

