Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.05. Fox Factory reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.00%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

FOXF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.65. 7,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,950. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.61.

In other news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fox Factory by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

