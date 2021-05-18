Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

NYSE FNV opened at $153.19 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.21, a PEG ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.90.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

