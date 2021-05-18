Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) versus Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Financial Analysis

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) and Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Terminix Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Franklin Covey shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Terminix Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Franklin Covey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Terminix Global and Franklin Covey’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terminix Global $2.08 billion 3.09 $128.00 million $1.35 36.01 Franklin Covey $198.46 million 2.18 -$9.44 million $0.14 218.36

Terminix Global has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Covey. Terminix Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Covey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Terminix Global has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Covey has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Terminix Global and Franklin Covey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terminix Global 1.69% 5.73% 2.44% Franklin Covey -5.20% 2.45% 0.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Terminix Global and Franklin Covey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terminix Global 0 1 1 0 2.50 Franklin Covey 0 1 3 0 2.75

Terminix Global presently has a consensus target price of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.54%. Franklin Covey has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.58%. Given Terminix Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Terminix Global is more favorable than Franklin Covey.

Summary

Terminix Global beats Franklin Covey on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services. The company serves under the Terminix, Assured Environments, Copesan, Gregory, McCloud, Nomor AB, and Pelias brands. It markets its services to homeowners and businesses through digital marketing, television and radio advertising, print advertisements, marketing partnerships, door-to-door summer sales programs, telemarketing, and various social media channels and through national, regional and local sales teams. The company was formerly known as ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. in October 2020. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. The company serves various private sector, government, and educational institutions in approximately 150 countries and territories. Franklin Covey Co. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

