Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

FELE stock opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.08 and a 52 week high of $87.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

In related news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last 90 days. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FELE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.