Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 7.23% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF worth $10,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLLV. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLLV stock opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.76. Franklin Liberty U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90.

