Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Franklin Wireless (OTCMKTS:FKWL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Franklin Wireless had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 9.49%.
Shares of Franklin Wireless stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.14. Franklin Wireless has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $28.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.34.
About Franklin Wireless
