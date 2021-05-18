Frax (FRAX) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Frax has a market cap of $124.52 million and $7.31 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00091856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.01 or 0.00391606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.38 or 0.00231227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.66 or 0.01395089 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00047103 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 124,397,841 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.