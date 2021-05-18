Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Issues Earnings Results

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.60. 41,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,300. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $21.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FRLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

