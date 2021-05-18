FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 85.78%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.