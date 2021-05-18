FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Price Target Increased to GBX 150 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Friday.

FRP Advisory Group stock traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 124.40 ($1.63). The company had a trading volume of 29,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,499. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 115.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 108.66. FRP Advisory Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The firm has a market capitalization of £302.53 million and a PE ratio of 34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

