FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $151.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FTI Consulting's shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. The outperformance partly reflects better-than-expected results in the past two quarters. The company’s unique potential to bring together diverse issues like damage assessment, accounting, economics, finance and industry under a single platform makes it an excellent partner for global clients, thereby generating continued revenue growth from the existing international operations. The company's international operations help expand its geographic footprint and contribute to top-line growth. On the flip side, escalating investments are likely to increase FTI Consulting' costs and weigh on the bottom line. Global operations expose the company to risks associated with foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Seasonality makes profit prediction difficult.”

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $142.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.05. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at about $256,658,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,767,000 after purchasing an additional 870,896 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter valued at $70,570,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 143.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 506,972 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

