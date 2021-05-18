Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $2.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 33.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fuel Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fuel Tech by 47.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

