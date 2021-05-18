Function X Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Function X has a market capitalization of $227.62 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,636.11 or 1.00111408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00050295 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00190034 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003970 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 355,671,987 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

