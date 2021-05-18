Function X Price Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Function X has a market capitalization of $227.62 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,636.11 or 1.00111408 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00050295 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011465 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00190034 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002250 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000823 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003970 BTC.
- DAOstack (GEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
