Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Downgraded to "C" at TheStreet

May 18th, 2021

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FFHL opened at $7.53 on Friday. Fuwei Films has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $17.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuwei Films stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.97% of Fuwei Films worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fuwei Films

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

