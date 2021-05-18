FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Issued By National Bank Financial

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Emera in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.70.
Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 billion.
TSE:EMA opened at C$56.19 on Monday. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$58.67. The stock has a market cap of C$14.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$56.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.56.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.
About Emera
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
