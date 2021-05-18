FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Issued By National Bank Financial

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Emera in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.70.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 billion.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EMA. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB raised their target price on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Emera from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Emera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.67.

TSE:EMA opened at C$56.19 on Monday. Emera has a 1 year low of C$49.66 and a 1 year high of C$58.67. The stock has a market cap of C$14.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$56.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

