FY2021 EPS Estimates for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $9.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.03. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APD. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

Shares of APD stock opened at $301.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $229.17 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

