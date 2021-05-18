FY2021 EPS Estimates for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Raised by Analyst

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Investment analysts at G.Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Endo International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. G.Research also issued estimates for Endo International’s FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Endo International alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENDP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

Endo International stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day moving average of $6.74.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENDP. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Endo International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 192,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.